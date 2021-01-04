GM hiring on 70 temp workers as full-time employees at Fort Wayne Assembly

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Dozens of temporary workers will be hired on as regular full-time employees at General Motors Fort Wayne Assembly plant as the automaker makes good on a deal with the United Auto Workers union.

GM announced Monday that more than 650 hourly employees would be moved to full-time status at nine of its manufacturing plants and other sites this month. At Fort Wayne Assembly, 70 temp worker will be hired on as part of the move.

“We are proud to welcome these team members as regular, full-time employees,” said Phil Kienle, GM vice president of North America Manufacturing and Labor Relations. “Our people are the heart and soul of everything we do and through their hard work and dedication to building quality products, they are taking the next step in their journey with GM.”

It was 2019 when the UAW went on strike as it worked – among other efforts – to create a clearer path for temp workers to achieve permanent employment with GM. In the end, after a 40-day strike, workers received raises and achieved a better process for temporary workers to become permanent employees.



GM said the temporary employees who transition to regular full-time status will see medical plan cost-share improvements, the addition of dental and vision coverage, company contributions into their 401(k) plans, profit sharing and life insurance coverage.



“Today’s announcement affirms GM’s continuing commitment to building a strong U.S. manufacturing base,” added Kienle.