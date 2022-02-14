FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — General Motors will hold a job fair to hire more than 200 workers for the Fort Wayne Assembly plant.

The job fair will be held on Thursday, Feb. 17 and Saturday, Feb. 19 at Ivy Tech Community College at 3800 N. Anthony Blvd. Onsite interviews will be conducted with on-the-spot hiring.

GM is hiring part-time temporary production workers. Starting wage is $16.67 per hour and employees will be eligible for holiday pay, vacation, and healthcare after 90 days.

“To continue meeting customer demands for our high-quality trucks, we have an immediate need to hire 200 more job seekers to become part of our team,” said Gary Duff, Fort Wayne Assembly plant executive director. “We are committed to the Fort Wayne community and are pleased to be adding quality, local job opportunities.”

Click here to visit the GM careers site and view the job description and work requirements. Interested candidates can apply now online.