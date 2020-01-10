GM hires on 148 temp workers at Fort Wayne Assembly plant

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — General Motors Fort Wayne Assembly plant has hired nearly 150 temporary workers as full-time employees, a key bargaining point in the United Auto Workers strike this past fall.

Plant officials said in a news release Friday that General Motors converted 148 temporary employees on Jan. 6. It said it hopes to bring on more temporaries as full-time team members in the future.

“We are excited to welcome these employees as full time team members at our plant,” the news release said.

GM said it was “willing” to retain some 240 more temp workers as part-time employees, but “unfortunately we could not reach an agreement with the UAW.” The news release added: “We appreciate the hard work of our employees and their contributions to GM. We certainly wish them well in their future endeavors.”

Giving temporary workers a clear path to a full-time job was a major sticking point in the union’s nationwide strike against GM this fall. The strike lasted for 40 days and workers received raises and achieved a better process for temporary workers to become permanent employees.