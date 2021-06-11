GM drops availability of Stop/Start feature on certain SUV and pickup models as chip shortage continues

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) Automakers, including GM, have had a tough time meeting customer demand for new cars and trucks because of a global semi-conductor shortage.

The shortage has forced GM to park vehicles that can’t be sold until necessary semi-conductors are installed. In Fort Wayne there are multiple parking lots where unfinished pickups assembled at the Fort Wayne plant are being stored until the chips are available.

To help meet customer demand, GM has decided to discontinue the availability of the automatic Stop/Start feature on the following full size SUV and light duty full-size pickups:

• Chevrolet Tahoe and Suburban

• GMC Yukon and Yukon XL

• Cadillac Escalade and Escalade ESV

• Chevrolet Silverado 1500

• GMC Sierra 1500

The production change went into effect on June 7. According to GM it only affects vehicles equipped with 5.3L and 6.2L V8 engines with 10-speed transmissions.

Because of what GM calls a “minor reduction in fuel economy,” buyers will get a $50 credit on the MSRP of those vehicles.

“The global semiconductor shortage remains complex and very fluid, but the speed, agility and commitment of our team, including our dealers, has helped us find creative ways to satisfy customers,” said Phil Kienle, GM vice president, North America Manufacturing and Labor Relations. “Customer demand continues to be very strong, and GM’s engineering, supply chain and manufacturing teams have done a remarkable job maximizing production of high-demand and capacity-constrained vehicles.”