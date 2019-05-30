GM Chairman-CEO announces $24M investment in Fort Wayne plant Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. General Motors CEO-Chairman Mary Barra addresses a crowd of GM employees, government officials and others at the Fort Wayne Assembly plant on Thursday, May 30, 2019. [ + - ] Video

Mary Barra, Chairman and CEO of General Motors announced a $24M investment in the Fort Wayne truck plant Thursday morning. She also announced an increase production of Chevrolet Silverado and GMC Sierra pickups.

"We are building Chevrolet and GMC crew cab pickups at record volume and mix levels to meet customer demand and the $24 million investment will allow us to build even more," said Barra during her visit to the plant.

According to GM, the $24 million investment will be used to help the plant meet increased production demands.

In the first quarter of 2019, sales of the Chevrolet Silverado and GMC Sierra light-duty trucks, which are built at the Fort Wayne plant, rose 20% year from a year ago. The trucks are priced nearly $5,800 higher than models they replaced and are some of GM's most profitable products.