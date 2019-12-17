GM assembly plant briefly evacuated after report of gas leak

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — The General Motors Fort Wayne Assembly plan was briefly evacuated and production was halted Tuesday evening after a “foul odor” was reported in the plant.

A GM spokesperson told WANE 15 workers reported the smell around 4:30 p.m. in parts of the plant. The reported areas were evacuated and air tests were conducted, but nothing was found at that time.

The spokesperson said testing was done all over the plant and all test results came back normal. Production has since resumed while the investigation continues.