Global sewing company expanding in Columbia City, to create up to 50 jobs

COLUMBIA CITY, Ind. (WANE) – A global provider of fabric, tools, hardware and sewing supplies for sailors is expanding its operations in northeast Indiana.

Sailrite Enterprises Inc. announced Wednesday plans for a 32,500-square-foot expansion to its C.R. 100 South headquarters. The $3.25 million investment will result in expanded supplies of stainless steel rigging, webbing, fabric and leather, as well as new foam packaging machinery and material handling equipment.

Sailrite will create up to 50 jobs by the end of 2024.

“Indiana’s business-friendly climate and skilled workforce continue to make Indiana the perfect place for companies like Sailrite to grow and thrive,” said Interim Indiana Secretary of Commerce Jim Staton. “We’re excited Sailrite is choosing to propel its growth in Indiana and grateful for the company’s commitment to creating quality career opportunities in northeast Indiana.”



Sailrite broke ground on the expansion Thursday.

“Sailrite is thrilled to be growing in Columbia City,” said Sailrite Vice President Matt Grant and President Hallie Grant. “Both the county and the Indiana Economic Development Corporation have helped to make this expansion possible. It is by the hard work and dedication of our employees and the enthusiasm of our worldwide DIY customer base that such a rapid expansion is possible for our third-generation family business. This expansion will enable us to widen our customer base, and we look forward to serving a larger audience of enthusiastic and resourceful DIYers.”