Global Leadership Summit: make your boss (and you) better

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – It’s been said that employees don’t quit jobs, they quit bosses.

If that saying is true, how can bosses get better?

For a growing number of northeast Indiana organizations, the answer is “The Global Leadership Summit (GLS).”

The promotional material for the GLS says “72% of attendees saw concrete ways their supervisor became a better leader” and “79% felt improved teamwork and job satisfaction.”

Josette Rider, CEO at Big Brothers Big Sisters of Northeast Indiana, agrees, saying the GLS has “decreased turnover and increased staff moral.”

Maybe that’s why hundreds of area companies and non-profits, such as Parkview Health, Sweetwater, Vera Bradley, Ash Brokerage, OmniSource, and the YMCA of Greater Fort Wayne send lots of their people every year.

Many groups find ways to use the two days to springboard into management conversations that bring about tangible improvements.

“We will buy everybody a book,” says Baily Beiswanger, Human Resources manager at Micropulse in Columbia City.

“Who is your favorite speaker? And we will buy that book that they spoke about. Then we actually have the following Monday (scheduled) so we can all get together and debrief: What were the takeaways? What did we learn? What can we walk away with and actually implement?”

The GLS led to a specific program at the Fort Wayne Rescue Mission.

“We did a morale survey here,” says Donovan Coley, President/CEO of the Rescue Mission. “And the thing that came up for us was the area of communication and especially communication among the different departments.”

Fortunately for the Rescue Mission, the leadership team heard author Joseph Grenny speak at a prior GLS.

“So we picked Crucial Conversations as the subject matter that we were going to address throughout the year. And as a result of doing Crucial Conversations with the four levels of leadership here at the Rescue Mission, we have strengthened our communication. The morale has improved. We’re seeing increased communication across departments to where we are now healthier as an organization.”

Rider says BBBS uses some of the local GLS options to keep the staff engaged throughout the year – from book clubs to staff accountability measures.

“We also meet every three weeks with (local) coaches that help develop our entire management team (which has led to) some tangible things – how we run meetings, communicate strategies, and manage priorities.”

The Global Leadership Summit will take place locally at the Allen County War Memorial Coliseum on August 8 and 9. Organizers emphasize they have moved to the Expo area to allow attendees more work space.

Plans for GLS 2019 at the Coliseum

Local details and registration information is available at www.fortwayneleaders.com. The national group is found at www.globalleadership.org. Both sites list the speaker lineup for 2019.

