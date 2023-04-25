FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — The Glenbrook Square Mall will be hosting their annual Volunteer Expo event on Thursday.

The event will take place at the Volunteer Center, near the food court on the lower level.

More than 40 organizations plan to be in attendance.

Opportunities for current volunteers or those interested in learning more about volunteering in the Fort Wayne community will be available. Attendees will get the chance to meet with area non-profits and civic based organizations.

Attendees will also speak directly with agency representatives and learn about their goals. Some options to volunteer from home will be presented.

Those in attendance will also receive a treat bag and be entered for a chance to win gift cards from restaurants in Fort Wayne.

The Volunteer Expo will run from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m.

For more information, you can check out Visit Fort Wayne’s website.