FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Glenbrook Square Mall has restricted its hours amid the coronavirus outbreak.

The mall at 4201 Coldwater Road will open at noon and close at 7 p.m., Monday through Saturday. It will be open 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Sundays.

WANE 15 has asked Glenbrook for more information, but we have not heard back.

Jefferson Pointe shopping center is operating as normal since they are an open air complex, WANE 15 was told. Some stores have changed their hours, however.