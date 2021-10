FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Glenbrook Square Mall will be closed Thanksgiving Day.

The mall announced the change on its Facebook page Thursday. It said it was closing to “allow our tenants, shoppers and employees to spend more time with friends, family and loved ones.”

Glenbrook Square will open for Black Friday shopping at 9 a.m. Nov. 26 “to kick off the holiday shopping season.”

To view the mall’s holiday shopping hours, click here.