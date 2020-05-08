Glenbrook Mall reopens to shoppers

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Glenbrook Square Mall reopened Friday with new measures in place to protect shoppers.

The mall announced starting Friday, it would be open Monday through Saturday from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m., and noon until 6 p.m. Sunday.

To keep shoppers safe, the mall has rolled out hand-sanitizing stations, begun frequent and intense cleanings, and implemented social distancing directions. Touch-free interactions are also encouraged.

“We are working diligently to provide a safe, clean environment where people feel comfortable shopping, dining and enjoying their time,” the mall said in a statement.

With stores open, the food court will remain closed until Monday. At that time, limited seating will be permitted.

Until then, food court eateries can offer carry-out service.

The mall’s valet services, play areas, stroller rentals, and mall-operated carousels will not be available for now.