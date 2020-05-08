Glenbrook Mall reopens to shoppers

Local News
Posted: / Updated:
Glenbrook Square mall_1548889377355.jpg.jpg

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Glenbrook Square Mall reopened Friday with new measures in place to protect shoppers.

The mall announced starting Friday, it would be open Monday through Saturday from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m., and noon until 6 p.m. Sunday.

To keep shoppers safe, the mall has rolled out hand-sanitizing stations, begun frequent and intense cleanings, and implemented social distancing directions. Touch-free interactions are also encouraged.

“We are working diligently to provide a safe, clean environment where people feel comfortable shopping, dining and enjoying their time,” the mall said in a statement.

With stores open, the food court will remain closed until Monday. At that time, limited seating will be permitted.

Until then, food court eateries can offer carry-out service.

The mall’s valet services, play areas, stroller rentals, and mall-operated carousels will not be available for now.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Don't Miss