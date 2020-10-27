Glenbrook Dodge Chrysler Jeep hosting 2nd Annual Trunk or Treat

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — After the success of their first Trunk or Treat Event last year Glenbrook Dodge Chrysler Jeep has brought it back again. The FREE event offers an alternative to trick or treating door to door. Along with over 20 decorated trunks all while practicing social distancing. The event runs Tuesday from 4-7 p.m.

Glenbrook Dodge Chrysler Jeep Trunk or Treat Event Rules :

**If you are unwilling to comply, please do not attend.

– CDC and Indiana State Guidelines will be strictly enforced.

– Line will form outside of our Front doors. (Please dress accordingly for temperatures)

– Masks will be required to enter.

-If you have any symptoms of COVID-19 you will not be permitted to enter.

-If you are feeling ill, we would prefer you choose to stay home for the safety of everyone.

– Please use the ground markers as a guide to separate yourself from the people in front of and behind you. This will be enforced by our Staff.

– There will be ONE Entrance (Front Doors) and ONE Exit (East Side Doors).

– Your group will be permitted to come through 1 time.

– Please be respectful of those around you, as well as any/all Staff trying to make this event run smoothly.

– Please note: Public restrooms will not be available during the event.Driving/Parking:

– Please be cautious in our parking lot as there will be many people here.

-Our Center Entrance off Coliseum blvd will be our ONLY ENTRANCE

-East (McDonald’s & West (Arby’s) Entrances will be CLOSED for the duration of the event

-Our Rear Entrance on Grandstand way will be the ONLY EXIT for the event. It will NOT be an Entrance.

-Parking will be between our Service and Sales buildings.

(There is additional parking available behind McDonald’s in the Leslie’s Pool Supplies parking lot. To use this space, please enter and exit at Coliseum and Starbucks stop light.)

-Please take care in following instructions from Staff, Signs, Cones, and/or caution tape as we want to make this as safe as possible with the expected attendance.