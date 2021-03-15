GK Baked Goods shop ‘coming soon’ to downtown Fort Wayne

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — There will soon be a new bakery in downtown Fort Wayne.
GK Baked Goods will take up space on the ground level of the Metro Building, at the intersection of Berry and Harrison streets. Signage was spotted Monday morning, with a message: “Coming soon!”
WANE 15 first reported in January a partnership between Ash Crest Corp. and the people behind Affine Food Truck, Junk Ditch Brewing and Grace Kelly Baked Goods that planned for a downtown grocery store and two new concept restaurants.
It’s not clear when the bakery will open.
GK Baked Goods makes pastries and artisan breads for wholesale and retail. It primarily serves serves restaurants and businesses but also sells baked goods at local farmers markets. This will be its first physical storefront.