GK Baked Goods featured in Fort Wayne Magazine’s SAVOR edition

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Every year, Fort Wayne Magazine prints a special edition all about foodies and cooks in the Summit City. It’s called SAVOR.

This year’s magazine is being published in August, and features a segment on female-led bakeries and local pastry shops.

We were joined in Studio 15 by Grace Kelly May of GK Baked Goods. GK Baked Goods has been baking artisan breads and pastries since 2015.

Their mission is to provide retails and wholesale artisan breads and pastries using traditional techniques and quality ingredients with a commitment to handmade everything.

You can find GK Baked Goods at Fort Wayne’s indoor farm market, and the YLNI Famers Market. Plus, a variety of other places.

The bakery also caters. You can learn more about GK Baked Goods by clicking here.