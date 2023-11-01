FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The Community Foundation of Greater Fort Wayne is kicking off its 2023 #GivingTuesdayFW challenge to raise money for Fort Wayne non-profit endowments.

Starting Wednesday, the community foundation will match contributions to select local non-profit endowments up to 20%. You have until Nov. 20 at 11:59 p.m. to make donations.

The Community Foundation of Greater Fort Wayne has also listed many area non-profits that are part of the group’s Giving Tuesday Challenge. The foundation says it will surprise the top-raising 5 groups with a gift on Giving Tuesday. This year, Giving Tuesday is on Nov. 28.

The local organizations are spread across five categories: Connected Community, Inspiring Places, Everyone’s Economy, Lifelong Learning, and Healthy Mind & Body. Many familiar names are on the list. You can find a full list of non-profit endowments to support at the Community Foundation of Greater Fort Wayne’s website.

Note: there are some non-profits not eligible for the 20% matching; that information is on the CFGFW website’s Giving Tuesday subpage.

*WANE.com does not assure that the monies or donations deposited to the account will be applied for the benefit of the persons named as beneficiaries. If you are considering a donation, you should consult your own advisers and otherwise proceed at your own risk.