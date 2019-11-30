Giving the gift of bird feed with Wild Birds Unlimited

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – It’s the store that brings people and nature together. Wild Birds Unlimited is also the spot to pick up a gift for a nature lover.

Now through December 9th, WBU is offering $10 off any purchase of $50 or more.

WBU says this is the perfect gift for any level of bird watcher.

WBU was founded in 1981 by Jim Carpenter in Indianapolis. The business grew, so franchises started to open. The Fort Wayne store was the 4th to open in 1984. Each store is individually owned and operated.

