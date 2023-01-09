FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Thousands of people are diagnosed with potentially life-threatening blood cancers every year according to Be The Match, an organization that connects blood cancer patients with people who donate life-saving bone marrow or blood stem cells.

In fact, according to the group, someone is diagnosed with a blood cancer in the U.S. every three minutes, and 70% of them depend on Be The Match to find them a donor who is not a blood relative.

It was through the Be The Match registry that University of Saint Francis (USF) nursing major Mollie Zawadzke was matched with a patient.

Mollie Zawadzke is a Nursing major at the University of Saint Francis

The now college senior learned about Be The Match during a class at USF two years ago. A professor urged students to sign up for the registry and Zawadzke was immediately inspired.

“I was just thinking along the lines of what if someone had done this for me, or what if someone had done this when my grandpa had cancer. The impact that that has, and the potential to not save their life, but to give them more time to spend with their family, I felt called to do it,” she said. “This was something I signed up for but I didn’t actually expect to be contacted.”

In January of 2022 she learned she was a match for someone in need of a blood stem cell transplant. After additional testing confirmed that she was, in fact, a match, she traveled to Cincinnati during the summer for the donation.

Zawadzke said she was nervous and excited on the 3 hour drive from Fort Wayne, plus a little hazy from the pre-donation medication.

In accordance with Be The Match privacy regulations, Zawadzke wasn’t allowed to know who she was donating to. She and her recipient can have anonymous contact in the year following the transplant, during which time they can send letters, cards and gifts without revealing each other’s identities. However, they are barred from open contact until a year after the donation.

None of that ever mattered to Zawadzke. The recipient, though a complete stranger, was someone in need all the same.

Mollie Zawadzke donating blood stem cells in Cincinnati

“I was just really thinking of my grandpa, we were really close and he died when I was seven,” she said. “I just thought this person has loved ones, family, friends, and what if they had a little grandchild that was my age when this happened and they wanted to spend more time with them, I’d do anything to give that to anyone.”

The donation took nine hours, but the time, travel and slight discomfort from the IV’s during the donation was well worth it, she said. Afterwards, Zawadzke felt compelled to write to her recipient.

“I just wanted them to know I was thinking of them and hoping everything went well.”

In December of 2022, Zawadzke received a response from her recipient. An emotional letter full of gratitude.

Part of the letter that resonated with Zawadzke the most was the recipient describing how they “rang the bell” after their last treatment at the hospital.

The letter from Mollie Zawadzke’s recipient

“When you work in medicine, and you know a little bit about oncology, you know that ringing the bell for their last treatment means that they’re in remission, and that’s not what I was expecting at all,” she said. “I wasn’t thinking I’m going to cure cancer, I was just thinking about giving them more time.”

Zawadzke says the experience has changed her a lot in the past year, and for that she’s forever grateful.

She hopes to meet her recipient one day to learn about them and their life. In the meantime she encourages everyone to sign up for the free registry at BeTheMatch.org