ALLEN COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) — On Thursday, officials announced that the Give Greater Allen County initiative raised over $600,000 for local nonprofits.

Over 1,900 people provided donations, which will be dispersed across 110 nonprofits.

Give Greater Allen County is a one-day, 12-hour initiative that fosters individual philanthropy in Allen County and is hosted by the Community Foundation of Greater Fort Wayne.

“It’s amazing to see the impact that philanthropy can have when we all give together.” said Kiley Tate-Potts, director of Philanthropic Services.

A full list of the nonprofits and the amount each nonprofit raised can be found online.