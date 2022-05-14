FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – You can give back to the community while getting your steps in at an event on Saturday.

A Fort Wayne outreach center is holding its second annual community 5K walk/run Saturday. This is a family-friendly fundraising event at The Shepherd’s Hand Community Outreach Center.

Organizers said this year’s goal is to raise money for another basketball hoop after last year’s event raised enough for one. The basketball court is then expected to be installed in the church’s parking lot for the community to have a place to exercise and rejuvenate.

You don’t have to run the race to get involved- there are also opportunities to volunteer your time, sponsor someone’s spot in the race, or share the event with others. Those interested in volunteering are asked to email the center directly at shepherdshandfwed@gmail.com or use the contact form on the event website.

Start times for the race are divided by age, in time slots between 10 a.m. and 12:30 p.m. It costs $20 per person to participate, and you can register online.

The outreach center is at 1231 S Anthony Blvd. in Fort Wayne.