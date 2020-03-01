Girlz Rock celebrating anniversary

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Girlz Rock Inc. is celebrating a major milestone. To do that, the organization is also hosting a fundraiser breakfast.

Girlz Rock is an organization that has over 150 middle and high school girls participate in fellowship, foo, a fashion show and workshops. The goal is to enhance their personal best, and empower them to believe they can achieve, no matter what obstacles in life they may face.

On Thursday, March 5th, Girlz Rock will be hosting its “Becoming 10 Years and Beyond,” fundraiser. It will be at the Indiana Tech Snyder Academic Center from 7:30-10 a.m.The event will feature keynote speakers, musical performance, and artists.

