FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – For the past 20-plus years, Girls on the Run International has served over 2 million girls. The programs are more than running, they make an impact at a critical age when confidence and physical activity decline.

Girls on the Run Northeast Indiana program director Morgan Comsia stopped by WANE 15 to share more about the program and an upcoming 5k. You can see that in the interview above.

The Girls on the Run Northeast Indiana Sunset Glow 5k is on Saturday, November 18. It starts at 3:30 in the afternoon at Shoaff Park River Lodge Pavilion. Registration is $35 through November 7th. You can click here to learn more.