Girls can have their Cinderella moment at this free event in the Fort

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Our wish came true– Cinderella Dress Day is coming back to Fort Wayne after a 2-year hiatus due to COVID-19.

Girls from seventh grade to twelfth grade can get the prom dress of their dreams for free on this magical day.

The purpose of the event is to create an accessible health care fair for the community tailored to teens. Fort Wayne Medical Society Alliance provides age-appropriate health and safety information to the girls in attendance.

There is no pre-registration, but the leaders of the event said girls usually start lining up at the entrance around 6 a.m.

Vision Care Ophthalmology and Peerless Cleaners accept dress donations year-round.

The event will be held on March 26 from 8 p.m. to 3 p.m. at the Grand Wayne Center. Find more information on how to donate or attend on the website.