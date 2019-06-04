Girlfriend of murder suspect arrested for robbery Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Tianna Howze (Allen County Sheriff's Department) [ + - ] Video

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) - The girlfriend of a suspect in a murder case is facing a felony robbery charge.

According to the probable cause affidavit, 28-year-old Tianna Howze is being charged with robbery resulting in serious injury after an incident after midnight on May 30.

Leon Lumpkin, her boyfriend, has been charged with murder, robbery and armed robbery in the shooting death of 20-year-old Arrianna Leon Lumpkin

Henderson at Chapel Oaks apartment complex that also happened on May 30.

According to court documents, the robbery victim said she was in an argument with her boyfriend when Howze and Lumpkin approached them. She said Lumpkin was upset with her because she was drawing attention to the area with her argument. Lumpkin allegedly pointed a black revolver-style handgun at her and several other people standing nearby. When she complained, she said Lumpkin put the gun to her head and told her he was going to kill her.

She said Lumpkin told her "I have guys selling drugs out here and you're bringing the heat," referring to police.

He then hit her in the head with the handgun at least three times, according to court documents. She said Lumpkin continued to hold her at gunpoint while Howze punched her several times and hit her with a key-ring lanyard the head.

During the incident, the victim said Lumpkin threatened to kill her several times during the incident and repeatedly held the gun to her head putting her in fear of her life.

While she was held at gunpoint, Lumpkin allegedly took the victim's purse and gave it to his girlfriend. Howze then went through it and took $30 in cash and a preloaded debit card with $145.22.

Once Howze was done, the victim said Lumpkin told her that he "ran this place" and that she needed to leave. She then retrieved her purse off the ground and was able to talk Lumpkin into letting her enter her building to get the rest of her stuff. She then locked herself in the building and did not come out until she saw both Lumpkin and Howze leave. The victim said when they walked away, they went toward Chapel Oaks Apartments.

Howze was arrested and is being held on $10,000 bond. Her hearing is scheduled for Wednesday, June 5.

Lumpkin has been charged with two counts of murder, two counts of robbery resulting in serious bodily injury, and two counts of armed robbery. His next hearing is scheduled for Thursday, June 6.