Girl treated for head injuries after off-road vehicle crash in DeKalb County

DEKALB COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) A 14-year-old girl was airlifted to a hospital after she lost control and was thrown from the off-road vehicle she was driving Wednesday morning in DeKalb County.

According to the Indiana DNR Division of Law Enforcement, the crash took place on private property just before 11 a.m. The girl was not wearing protective riding gear of a helmet. Indiana law requires all operators and passengers of off-road vehicles under 18 to wear a helmet.

Conservation officers were assisted by the Dekalb County Sheriff’s Department, Jackson Township Fire Department, and Southeast Fire.