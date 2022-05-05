FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — A girl was hit by a vehicle while crossing a southeast Fort Wayne street Wednesday afternoon.

Police and medics were called around 3:10 p.m. to the area of Colerick and Gay streets, near Weisser Park, on a report of a crash there.

According to Fort Wayne Police, a woman was driving west on Colerick toward Gay when a child crossed the street in front of her, and she struck the child.

The driver said the child – a 13-year-old girl – was in front of a parked truck along the road before she crossed into the street.

The driver said she was not able to stop before hitting the child, according to police.

The girl, too, said she could not move before being struck, police said.

The girl was struck on her left side and fell to the ground, causing injuries to her right leg and right arm, according to police. She complained of pain in her right lower leg and an abrasion on her right arm.

Her condition was not known.

Police said the vehicle was not damaged.

WANE 15 responded to the scene Wednesday afternoon but it was quickly cleared. Fort Wayne Police did not release information until Thursday.