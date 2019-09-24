Girl Scouts to host screening of ‘Troop Beverly Hills’ at Promenade Park

A sign that reads “Hello, New Park” greets visitors to Promenade Park in downtown Fort Wayne on Friday, Aug. 9, 2019.

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — The Girl Scouts of Northern Indiana-Michiana (GSNIM) will host a movie night by the river with Riverfront Fort Wayne.

The 1989 comedy “Troop Beverly Hills,” starring Fort Wayne Native Shelley Long, will be shown from 6:45 to 9:45 p.m. Saturday, September 28 at Promenade Park, located at 202 West Superior Street.

Long plays Beverly Hills housewife Phyllis Nefler who boosts her self-esteem by leading a local troop of Wilderness Girls. When Phyllis runs afoul of a rival leader, the girls are threatened with having their group dissolved unless they can prove their wilderness skills at the annual jamboree.

Girl Scouts are encouraged to bring a friend interested in Girl Scouting. For more information or to register or renew, visit www.gsnim.org/join.