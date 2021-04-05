Girl Scouts to host blood drive on April 24, donors receive Girl Scout cookies

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Girl Scouts of Northern Indiana-Michiana (GSNI-M) is partnering with the American Red Cross to sponsor a blood drive from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. on April 24.

“By giving less than an hour of your time, you have the potential to save lives as well as support the Girl Scouts. As an added bonus, each presenting donor will receive a package of yummy Girl Scout cookies!” the organization said.

The organization said there are 56 donation slots available. Donors are asked to schedule an appointment at the Fort Wayne center, 1212 E. California Road in Fort Wayne, here.

The American Red Cross will be screening all blood donations for COVID-19 antibodies. Results will be posted to donor accounts two weeks post-donation.

For more information about GSNI-M or to register, visit www.gsnim.org.