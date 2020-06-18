Girl Scouts to hold virtual camp sessions after COVID-19 cancels regular programs

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — The Girl Scouts of Northern Indiana-Michiana will offer virtual camp experiences after COVID-19 restrictions keep camps closed.

The Northern Indiana Girl Scout Council announced in April that they were unable to put together a plan that would allow them to reopen, but they still wanted to do something to support their campers. After weeks of hosting virtual badge workshops on Facebook they decided to reconfigure that model into four different three-day virtual experiences: All American Red White and Blue, Let’s Get Festive, Aloha Isle, and Nuts About Nature.

Girls will be mailed camp kits filled with supplies for their session activities ahead of time and then each day of their virtual camp session will start with a 10:00 AM Zoom call. After that, girls will have free time to work on their activities with help from private YouTube videos before an end-of-the-day Zoom call at 3:00 PM. They are having to work with some families to get around technology obstacles.

While the Girl Scouts cannot bring the tradition camp experience to all of their campers’ houses, they tried to cover as many of their interests in the virtual sessions as possible.

“There is a STEM activity, a high adventure, which is outdoors, activity and some life skills, cooking or a craft activity, included in everyone’s kits,” said Laurel O’Rourke, Digital Marketing Specialist for the GSNIM. “We are a little limited in how we can deliver the programming, obviously. We’re trying to make sure everyone’s interests are as covered as possible.”

Although their virtual badge workshops have attracted Girl Scouts from other states, the virtual camp sessions will only be available to scouts registered to the GSNIM council. Virtual sessions will cost $50 per session, with a registration deadline of two weeks prior to the start of the session. Parents can register at the Girl Scouts of Northern Indiana-Michiana website.