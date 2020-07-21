Girl Scouts promote STEM with new badges

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Girl Scouts of Northern Indiana-Michiana (GSNI-M) and Girl Scouts of the USA (GSUSA) announced 24 new badges designed to help girls practice ambitious leadership in the areas of automotive engineering, STEM career exploration, entrepreneurship, and civics, many of which remain male-dominated. The Girl Scouts want to remind girls that these jobs are an avenue for them too, so they have launched new badges to promote interest.

“We are announcing new badges this year to encourage girls to stay invested in STEM,” explained Laurel O’Rourke, from GSNI-M, “We are seeing a strong interest in STEM, the same interest we see in boys but they don’t stay in STEM through high school, through college, and into the career field.”

STEM isn’t the sole focus of the new badges. Others include a focus in areas like automotive engineering, civics, and entrepreneurship. All to make sure girls learn they can have a voice in these fields too.

“Girls often aren’t given the space to learn and to fully be themselves in the classroom when boys are present. We see that time and time again,” says O’Rourke, “So using these badges and the curriculum we have developed for them we hope to foster an environment where they feel comfortable enough to continue and follow their passions.”

These badges will work to promote age-appropriate lessons the knowledge as to how certain fields work such as automotive engineering from start to finish.

The CEO of the GSNI-M branch, Sharon Pohly, explains how it works, “They would do an activity on how you design a car, and it would be age-appropriate for kindergartners and 1st graders, so get in and learn to draw a picture of a car, to design it, what would they like a car to look like. Then in the next stage, they learn how to take that picture and put it together into an engineered example of a vehicle and then they learn how it would be manufactured.”

You can find more details on the badges below:

Entrepreneurship (grades K–12). Girls develop an entrepreneurial mindset as they engage in age-appropriate exercises that help them create and pitch a product or service that solves a problem. They build their own business plan and think about topics like production, cost, profit, marketing and competition. Funded by Susan Bulkeley Butler and designed in collaboration with VentureLab.

STEM Career Exploration (grades 2–8). Girls explore their career interests and connect them to STEM fields—particularly computer science, nature/environmental science, engineering, design, health and agriculture—that can help them address the pressing issues of our time and change the world. Funded by IF/THEN, an initiative of Lyda Hill Philanthropies.

Automotive Engineering (grades K–5). Girls learn about designing, engineering and manufacturing vehicles, as well as the future of mobility. They design their own vehicles, test prototypes, learn about design thinking, create an assembly line manufacturing process, and more. Funded by General Motors.