FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Girl Scouts of Northern Indiana-Michiana launched its annual Fall Product Program, which runs from now through Oct. 30.

During the program, girls will learn and practice the five skills of entrepreneurship: goal setting, decision making, money management, people skills and business ethics.

All proceeds will stay local and will be used for activities, trips and community service projects.

Orders can be placed both in-person and online, and customers can choose to either have items shipped directly to them or they can select from a group of products that girls can deliver.

Items range in price from $6 to $11.