Girl Scouts launch 2020 cookie sales with new branding

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — The new year has just begun, and Girl Scouts are ready to launch the 2020 Girl Scout Cookie season.

The cookies officially go on sale Friday, January 10 and showcase new packaging reflecting the entrepreneurial possibilities for Girls Scouts as they learn about money management, public speaking, and decision making.

Nine out of 10 Girl Scouts say the cookie program has built their entrepreneurship skills and interest in pursuing it as a career in the future.

The Girl Scouts say each purchase stays local to fund the programs in the Northern Indiana and Michiana regions. To purchase cookies from a registered Girl Scout, visit www.gsnim.org, use the official Girl Scout Cookie Finder app for iOS and Android, or email iwantcookies@gsnim.org.