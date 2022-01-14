Girl Scouts cookies are now on sale

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Girl Scout Cookie season is officially here!

The new brownie-based cookie, Adventurefuls, joins the lineup this year with all the fan favorites for sale as well, including Thin Mints, Carmel Delights, Shortbread, Peanut Butter Sandwich and more. Boxes cost five dollars and are six dollars for gluten-free and can be bought online or from a Girl Scout cookie booth.

Sharon Pohly, CEO for the Girl Scouts of Northern Indiana-Michiana, said every purchase helps girls as young as kindergarten-age learn business and communication skills.

“The cookie sale is an opportunity for all of our girls to learn some really great business skills,” said Pohly. “They learned about setting goals, making decisions, managing money, they learn about people, they learn about business ethics.”

Locations can be found using their “Find Cookies Now” app. New this year, cookies can also be delivered via Door Dash.

Get them while you can, the season ends on March 14th.