Girl Scouts announces new program: Daisy by Email

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Girl Scouts of Northern Indiana-Michiana (GSNI-M) has announced a new program, “Daisy by Email,” for girls entering kindergarten or first grade in the fall of 2021.

The program is designed to prepare girls for their adventures as a Girl Scout.

GSNI-M said members who sign up will be emailed an interactive packet in the months of June, July and August. Daisy Buddies will meet in person once a month during those months, with location and time to be determined. The girls will then be placed in a Girl Scout troop in the fall.

Adult volunteers can sign up to lead and take training this summer, and GSNI-M will send them a free specially curated meeting-in-a-box for the first three meetings.

Program cost is $50, which includes Girl Scout membership for the next school year. Register online through May 15 at gsnim.org/join and enter “Daisy by Email” in the troop field. Financial assistance is available.

Anyone with questions is asked to call 800-283-4812, Ext. 2, or email frontdesk@gsnim.org.