Girl Scout summer camp registration opens March 15

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Girl Scouts of Northern Indiana-Michiana (GSNI-M) announced Monday that registration for its summer camp will open March 15.

The organization said that there will be several camp options for girls and their families to explore, including: a day camp at Camp McMillen near Huntertown, a resident camp at Camp Logan near Syracuse and a new summer series weekend programming.

“After GSNI-M was forced to cancel summer camp in 2020, we are again looking forward to offering all the traditional camp activities, including horseback riding, archery, kayaking and low-ropes courses. There will still be campfires, s’mores, crafts and silly songs, plus STEM (science, technology, engineering and math) too!” the organization said.

The organization said it will post updates related to COVID-19 as needed to its website.

Girl Scouts who are currently selling cookies are earning funds that can be used for summer camp registration. Financial assistance is also available.

For more information or to register for camp starting March 15, visit www.gsnim.org.