Girl Scouts cookie sale begins next month, and there’s a new cookie

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Local Girl Scouts will hold their annual cookie sale beginning next month.

Girl Scouts in the Northern Indiana-Michiana council will begin selling the treats on Friday, Jan. 15.

This year’s cookie lineup includes traditional favorites Thin Mints, Peanut Butter Sandwiches, Peanut Butter Patties, Shortbread, Caramel deLites, Lemonades, S’mores (for the final year) and Caramel Chocolate Chip (gluten-free), as well as a new cookie – French toast-inspired “Toast-Yay!” It features a cinnamon flavor and a layer of icing.

Cookies are $4 per package.

The cookies can be purchased:

At in-person cookie booths if local safety guidelines allow. To find a booth near you, enter your ZIP code in the “Find Cookies!” tool at www.gsnim.org.

Via the mobile app, Girl Scout Cookie Finder, available for download on iOS or Android mobile devices.

Through girls’ “Smart Cookies” platforms and on social media (with parental supervision).

The Girl Scouts “Care to Share” option also enables customers to order cookies to donate to first responders, volunteers and local causes.

The Girl Scout Cookie Program teaches girls how to think like entrepreneurs as they run their own small businesses and learn skills such as money management, goal-setting, people skills, business ethics and decision-making. Girls also decide how to use their portion of cookie proceeds for leadership experiences, camp and community projects.

For more information on the Girl Scouts cookie program, visit www.gsnim.org.