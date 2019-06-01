Girl Scout camps open second week of June Video

School is out for the summer for the majority of area students, and Girl Scout camps are a great option for kids with extra time on their hands. They allow girls to connect with nature in a girl-led setting.

Girls attending camps get to make choices about what they want to do, whether that be water sports, horseback riding, archery, or anything else offered at the camp. However, if a girl wants to part of a group, they can stay with their group. In Girl Scouts, girls lead the way with their choices.

Camps vary in length. Day camps are available, or girls can choose a sleep away option.

This year at teen camp, girls can try out "glamping." The more comfortable way to go camping.

Camps are held at Camp Logan in Syracuse, or Camp McMIllen in Huntertown.

If you're not a Girl Scout but want to go to camp, Girls Scouts of Northern Indiana Michiana will get you signed up. Their extended year membership allows you to sign up now, and will extend until next year.

Girl Scout camp is available to girls ages 5-17.

For more information head to GSNIM.org, or call 1-800-283-4812 and dial 2.

