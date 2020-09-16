Girl, 6, dies 1 day after crash

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — A 6-year-old girl was killed in a crash in southeast Allen County Monday morning.

The crash happened around 7 a.m. at the intersection of East Paulding Road and Hartzell Road, southeast of Fort Wayne near Interstate 469.

A girl – 6-year-old Fara Har Na of Fort Wayne – was taken from the scene to a local hospital. She died Tuesday morning.

The Allen County Coroner’s Office ruled her cause of death as blunt force injuries due to a motor vehicle crash and her death was ruled accidental.

The Allen County Sheriff’s Department has not released any details about the crash.

