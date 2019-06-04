Boy, 3, drowns in Steuben Co. lake Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. File photo of an Indiana Department of Natural Resources Conservation Officer boat [ + - ] Video

HUDSON, Ind. (WANE) - A 3-year-old boy drowned in a Steuben County lake Monday afternoon.

Indiana State Police said around 2:30 p.m., first responders were called to Lake Arrowhead on a report of a child found in the water. Lake Arrowhead is 9 miles west of Angola, near C.R. 100 South and S.R. 327.

At the lake, police found the child - a 3-year-old boy - unresponsive. Immediate life-saving measures were attempted until medical personnel arrived, but the child was pronounced dead by the Steuben County Coroner.

No other details were released. State police said the investigation was ongoing.

CORRECTION: Due to an error by Indiana State Police, a previous version of this story indicated the victim was a girl. WANE 15 has corrected this mistake.