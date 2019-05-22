Girl, 16, struck by minivan while riding bike

LAGRANGE, Ind. (WANE) - A 16-year-old LaGrange girl was airlifted to a Fort Wayne hospital after she was struck by a minivan while riding her bicycle.

Police and medics were called around 4:30 a.m. Monday to the intersection of U.S. 20 and C.R. 350 West, just west of LaGrange. There, a 2008 Chrysler Town & Country minivan collided with a bicyclist.

According to a LaGrange County Sheriff’s Department, Jarin Miller, 20, of Topeka was eastbound on U.S. 20 approaching C.R. 350 West in a 2008 Chrysler Town & Country minivan, driving behind two bicyclists.

The report said one of the bicyclists turned off U.S. 20 onto northbound C.R. 350 West. The other followed, but he driver of the van "failed to notice" and struck the bicyclist.

Amanda Schrock, a 16-year-old from LaGrange, suffered head and upper body injuries. She was airlifted to Parkview Regional Medical Center in Fort Wayne with "serious injuries," the report said.

No charges have been filed, police said, saying the crash was still under investigation.