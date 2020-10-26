Girl, 15, missing from Huntington

HUNTINGTON, Ind. (WANE) — Police in Huntington are searching for a girl who went missing Saturday.

Raelynn Pebernat, 15, was last seen along Center Street around 8 a.m. Saturday.

She is described as a white female, 5-foot-8 and 190 pounds, with brown hair and blue eyes. She was last seen wearing a purple shirt, blue jeans and black high-heeled boots.

The Huntington County Sheriff’s Office said it was “concerned for her safety due to her age and preliminary information.”

An AMBER Alert is forthcoming, the sheriff’s office said.

Anyone with any information on the whereabouts of Raelynn is asked to call Det. Dylan Lagonegro at the sheriff’s office at (260) 356-8316 or 911.