Giordano’s prepping for opening of Fort Wayne pizzeria; now hiring

The new Giordano’s location on Diebold Road is shown.

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Giordano’s is set to open its first Fort Wayne location next month.

The restaurant at 10040 Diebold Road, near Dupont Road, will open Oct. 20, according to its website.

Giordano’s is famous for its Chicago-style deep dish pizza. The chain has locations in 10 states, including three Indianapolis-area eateries and another in northwest Indiana

Giordano’s is holding a job fair Thursday through Tuesday, Sept. 22 to hire staff for the new location. The job fair will be held daily from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at the Holiday Inn Express just behind the restaurant.