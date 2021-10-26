Giordano’s Fort Wayne hosting ‘Deep Dish Pizza’ challenge Tuesday

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Pizza lovers, rejoice! Giordano’s is offering a new challenge for everyday customers and competitive eaters alike.

On Tuesday night, the pizzeria is hosting the “Deep Dish Pizza Challenge.” Up to 20 participants will be selected to eat a medium cheese deep dish pizza. Additional sauces and non-alcoholic beverages are allowed, but the entire pizza – including the crust – must be consumed to win.

The winner of the challenge will receive one large Giordano’s pizza per month for one year and have their portrait hung on the restaurant’s wall as the first “Deep Dish Pizza Challenge” winner.

After the winner is declared, other hopefuls who dine at Giordano’s can request to take the challenge and see if they can beat the top time.

Tuesday’s “Deep Dish Pizza Challenge” begins at 6 p.m.