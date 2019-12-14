Gingerbread Pursuit first race held at Promenade Park

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — For the first time since its opening, runners could be seen racing at Promenade Park on Saturday morning.

It was for the Gingerbread Pursuit 4 Miler. The holiday themed run was the first running event to start and finish at Fort Wayne’s new Promenade Park on the St. Mary’s Riverfront.

Over 300 runners and walkers participated.

The Gingerbread Pursuit helps promote the Gingerbread Festival held each year at the History Center, located on 302 East Berry Street.

After the race, each runner who participated received free entry to the Festival. They also enjoyed gingerbread cupcakes, cookies, and hot cider all in the new Promenade Park Pavilion.

Organizers hope the Gingerbread Pursuit becomes a downtown holiday tradition.