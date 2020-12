FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Saturday morning’s Gingerbread Pursuit Four Miler run was the first race to start and finish at Fort Wayne’s Promenade Riverfront Park.

A portion of the race’s entry fee went to supporting The History Center’s efforts to bring heritage education to elementary students.

The first 100 finishers received a giant candy cane. Awards, cupcakes and cookies were also available for racers.