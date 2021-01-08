Gigi’s Playhouse to launch new music therapy program

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – GiGi’s Playhouse Fort Wayne will launch a new music therapy program for individuals of all abilities later this month.

“Our ultimate goal is really to help not only learning musical instruments like this field, but also to help build confidence and problem solving skills,” said Mandy Drakeford, the Executive Director of GiGi’s Playhouse. “Music really enriches all of our lives and it’s something that we want to ensure that individuals with disabilities in our community have access to.”

The program will utilize the Skoog, which is an electronic musical instrument designed to be inclusive and accessible. It is a soft, color-coded cube that plays music upon being touched or squeezed.

“If you think about learning a typical musical instrument, it can be really complex and convoluted,” said Drakeford. “Whereas our Skoog instrument has these color coded buttons where you can touch them and play along with the music a little bit more easily than a traditional musical instrument.”

Dave Nelson, the owner of a music technology company said that the idea of the instrument is to make it so “you can’t play a wrong note.”

“It’s very easy to play, it’s emotional, all the surfaces are emotional, and you have the color coded buttons,” said Nelson. “You could change the sensitivity, you can change the pitches and the patches.”

Nelson also explained how the Skoog can be connected to an iPad app and integrates with Spotify and iTunes.

“So, literally, the kids can say I want to play along with my favorite song and be doing just that,” said Nelson.

Drakeford says they’ve been tested out the instrument on some of the participants at Gigi’s Playhouse and they “absolutely love it.”

Anyone interested in joining the music therapy program can sign up here.