GiGi’s Playhouse launches Food Truck Fridays

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – GiGi’s Playhouse is partnering with area food trucks to expand their community outreach.

Food Truck Fridays started on May 7 and is designed to help facilitate career development training opportunities for their ambassadors. It is also a way to increase public awareness of GiGi’s Genesis Health Bar.

According to GiGi’s Playhouse manager, the program has many long-term benefits.

“We’re getting all the local food trucks involved, getting our ambassadors just more job training opportunities hoping that one day they can go out into the community and get a job on their own,” said Teya Lahr, manager of GiGi’s Playhouse.

Photo courtesy of GiGi’s Playhouse

The food trucks are at GiGi’s Playhouse parking lot at 6081 N Clinton St. every Friday from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. with the exception of Memorial Day weekend.

For more information on GiGi’s Playhouse and Food Truck Fridays, visit the organization’s Facebook page.