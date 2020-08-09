GiGi’s Playhouse Fort Wayne sees changes amid the pandemic

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – GiGi’s Playhouse is the only international network of Down Syndrome Achievement Centers, with over 48 brick and mortar locations across the United States and Mexico and 200 inquiries to start new locations all over the world.

One of the locations is in Fort Wayne.

GiGi’s Playhouse Fort Wayne’s new executive director Mandy Drakeford stopped by Studio 15.

The location recently reopened, and it’s planning a virtual gala. The first-ever Gigi’s Playhouse Virtual Gala is Friday, August 14th. It starts at 6 p.m., and includes the original GiGi as a speaker.

