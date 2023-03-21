FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — On Tuesday, GiGi’s Playhouse partnered with DSANI (Down Syndrome Association of Northeast Indiana) to co-host a World Down Syndrome Day celebration at The Charles.

The celebration included dancing, music, refreshments and raffles.

GiGi’s Playhouse offers over 50 different therapeutic, educational, and career development programs for individuals with Down syndrome of all ages, their families, and the community.

Through its first 20 years, GiGi’s Playhouse has grown to 56 locations throughout the U.S. and Mexico and serves families in 71 countries.