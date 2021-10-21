Gibson of Fort Wayne holds ribbon cutting ceremony 8 months after opening

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Gibson of Fort Wayne had its official ribbon cutting ceremony for its West Berry Street office Thursday, eight months after officially opening.

Due to the pandemic, the full service insurance company said it was not able to celebrate when it opened in February.

“It’s a great day for our employees, it’s a great day for our clients and its a great day for Fort Wayne. As I said it’s a long time coming and were real excited to have clients, friends of Gibson employees, employees of Gibson from across all of our locations here to celebrate this with us in downtown Fort Wayne,” said Chris Niezer, market leader.

